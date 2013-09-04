The Joys of Being Mother of the Bride

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- The wedding day is one of the most important day for any bride. Similarly this day is also very special for the mother of the bride. It is a day when a mother is full of pride, happiness, satisfaction and a bit of stress as she witnesses their daughter marry her prince charming. It is a day when the mother of the bride should look and feel comfortable and graceful because after all she is the mother of the star of the show. Usually it is very hard for some mothers of brides to find the perfect dress for this special occasion, this particular dress should be elegant, appropriate for their age, position and the occasion and should stand out in a graceful yet muted manner. Chesca Direct is a web store that has made a line specially suitable for the mother of the bride and groom. The designers understand the dressing needs of the Mother of the Bride, they know that the Mother of the Bride needs to be very much at ease and comfortable on that big day.



Indeed the wedding day of a daughter is a special day for any mother, but this day has its fair share of stress, thus it is vital for the mother of the bride to wear something that fits comfortably and allows her to look stylish and at ease throughout the occasion. Another important factor in finding the perfect dress is the availability of sizes. Chesca Direct is a clothing brand for women who understand that real women have a fuller body and usually wear plus sized clothes. That is why they have tailored a line of high quality, comfortable yet stylish plus size dresses for wedding guests including the mother of the bride. With a wide range of plus size wedding guest dresses. Women will be able to find a style and type of dress that they will surely love. Chesca Direct combines their sophisticated styling along with top of the line materials to create a line of dresses most suitable for the mother of the bride and groom.



Chesca Direct web store claims:



“Chesca has been specializing in well-fitting women’s wear for a generation, and has many ranges to choose from. From the more delicate to the more specialist and we also stock many plus size dress designs too.”



Chesca Direct has long been a name women can trust when looking for the perfect plus size dress for any occasion, especially a wedding.



To view the entire line of Mother of the bride dresses please visit: http://www.chescadirect.co.uk/pages/39-mother-of-the-bride-collection



Media Contact:

Amy Harding

Chesca Direct

info@chesca1424.co.uk

London, UK

http://www.chescadirect.co.uk

http://www.chescadirect.co.uk/pages/39-mother-of-the-bride-collection