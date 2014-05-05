The Jumpy Bunch Announces Diversification in Company Structure

Brentwood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Area residents have long appreciated the quick, professional and friendly service when ordering party rentals from The Jumpy Bunch, a family owned and operated event coordination and party supply rental company of high quality inflatables, concessions and more. The Jumpy Bunch has recently announced their separation of The Jumpy Bunch into five separate divisions to better serve their East Contra Costa client base. Effective immediately, the company now offers all manner of inflatable rentals through their Inflatable Rental Division, and entertainment (clowns, face painting, etc.) plus inflatables in their Corporate Event and Company Picnic Division. Other specified divisions include School, Church and Daycare events, Backyard, Home and Parks, and Photo Booths. The Jumpy Booth management team has designed this structure in an effort to organize their resources in such a way as to best serve the needs of all their clients.



"The Jumpy Bunch began with just four bounce houses," said Steven Salaets, company spokesperson. "One thing let to another, and today we have an impressive inventory of well kept, cutting edge inflatables, interactive as well as stationary, plus the ability to cater to a wide range of other needs and interests. It has been our experience that people who are willing to put the effort into planning a truly fun event like to go all out. Our current organizational structure helps us marshal our resources in order to serve our clients most effectively. Some folks want to go all the way, and have a clown, a juggler, cotton candy, snow cones, the works. There's an entirely separate market for photo booths. Some people plan their event around a particular theme while others just want a specific item, such as the classic bounce house. No matter what the need might be, we're ready and able to service it. Making people smile is our business."



The Jumpy Bunch Inflatable Rentals include jumpy rockets, castles, race-cars and tropical settings, with and without interactive features, such as a basketball hoops and boxing arenas, and wet and dry slides and combo inflatables as well. When hiring The Jumpy Bunch for Corporate Events, clients can request such extras as canopies,concessions (cotton candy, popcorn, snow-cones and more), party games (ring toss, tug of war, tumble tower, etc.) entertainers and much more. Photo booth rentals ensure the capture of all the fun memories that were created on the day of the party or event.



About The Jumpy Bunch

The Jumpy Bunch is the top supplier of party and event accessories, inflatables, concessions and games in the Brentwood, CA area. A family owned and managed company, each employee takes great pride in providing clients with clean, sanitized equipment that is delivered by friendly, helpful and competent staff.