The Keenan Brothers Release "The Blood, Sweat and Tears EP"

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- The Keenan Brothers from Great Bend Kansas have each made a name for themselves in underground hip hop independently of one another and for the first time they release a project together. The Blood, Sweat and Tears EP is available September 17, 2013.



John and Mark Keenan began their musical pursuits in the late 90’s while still in their teens. John served as the producer for Mark and in time John became an artist himself. Though each have a plethora of material independently of one another the 7 track EP are the only songs they have completed with one another.



In 2012 John Keenan released “Where I Went Wrong” and “Imagination to the Nation” in 2013. “Some of these tracks have been previously released” John said, “but we wanted to offer the songs we’ve completed together aside from my solo projects.” The album was produced by Mark and John with additional production from guitarist Scott Martz. The album also features Tyler “DJTK” Keenan and Wichita KS rapper Kanzaz Cheifa.



John, 29 and Mark, 27 have been mixed up because of the similarity of their styles and voices for years. “We’re very competitive because we’re so close in age.” Mark said in a recent interview. “People seem to really like the two of us going back and forth and it’s fun for us to try and outwrite one another.”



About The Blood, Sweat and TearsThe Blood, Sweat and Tears EP, available September 17th is a prelude to their debut album as a duo titled “Blood, Sweat and Screaming” which is expected to be available spring 2014. “We want the full album to be our best work and I think it’s halfway there but Mark is very particular, so who knows?” says John, “it’s fun though.”



More information on John and Mark Keenan can be found on their indie label website http://www.thafullcircle.com.



For Immediate Release

Brandon Mills

Crew Marketing and Promotions LLC

3162493510