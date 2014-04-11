The Kidney Saver eBook: Teaching How to Lower Creatinine Levels Fast

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2014 -- Health Kidney Publishing has published an ebook that contains comprehensive information on how to lower creatinine levels fast and improve kidney function without taking drugs or undergoing dialysis. The Kidney Saver ebook program is specially designed to restore the proper function and health of the kidney in a natural way. This serves as an excellent guide from those who want to bring back the natural wellness of their kidneys without undergoing surgical procedures.



Creatinine is considered as an important indicator of one’s kidney function. Having high levels of creatinine can indicate impaired kidney function. Basically, a significant increase in the creatinine level can damage kidney functions by 50%. That is why it has become imperative for individuals to know how to lower creatinine levels fast. This ebook contains essential information that can help individuals lower their creatinine levels though natural processes such as dieting and lifestyle changes.



The Kidney Saver ebook program features a step-by-strep treatment method that can help individuals enhance their kidney’s functions without the use of unnatural pharmaceutical drugs. It boasts 100% All Natural Remedies and Treatments that are scientifically proven to repair damaged kidney. It is a compilation of some of the most effective and the best natural kidney treatments in the world. The ebook also tackles the foods that people should eat to improve their kidney and the ones that they should avoid due to the negative effects that it provides.



However, there is more to this ebook than learning how to lower creatinine levels fast. It also contains information that individuals can use to treat other kidney problems. Also included in the program are guides on potassium and protein content of foods, kidney diet grocery shopping list and tracking sheet, and the kidney health and function restoration program. With these, individuals are guaranteed that they no longer have to suffer from the excruciating pain caused by dialysis, loneliness caused by feeling left alone, and even the side effects of anti-rejection drugs.



The Kidney Saver ebook program aims to reverse kidney disease naturally. This means that individuals make their kidneys function at their best without the discomfort brought by dialysis, drugs, and other unnatural treatment methods. It also helps improve the quality of life of those who are suffering from various kidney problems.



For more information about this ebook, visit www.healkidneydisease.com. Interested individuals can also sent their queries at support@healkidneydisease.com.



About Healthy Kidney Publishing

Healthy Kidney Publishing is founded by Robert Galarowicz N.D. a long time sufferer of kidney disease and currently living with a kidney transplant. If people are dealing with a kidney transplant they need to make alterations to their diet to lower their creatinine levels and avoid dialysis. There are also a variety of supplements and safe herbs that can help kidney problems. Robert has all the information contained in his program called, “The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program.”



Media Contact:

Company: Healthy Kidney Publishing

Address: 1 Sears Dr. Fl. #3, Paramus, NJ 07652

Website: http://www.healkidneydisease.com

Email: support@healkidneydisease.com