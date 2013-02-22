The Killer from Within: Compelling New Book by Paul Ross Explores Danger of Letting Politics Penetrate Religion.

Rock Springs, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- According to Paul Ross, the foundational representation of faith is lost to modern society; with those embracing faith appearing callous, insensitive, loveless and in direct contradiction to scriptures. Putting this shift down to politics and its penetration of religion, Ross is seriously concerned about the future.



In his new book, ‘The Killer From Within: Politics in the Faith: A Tenacity for the Truth to Encourage, Strengthen and Set Free’, Ross dissects the immediate problem and offers a vital insight into how the world is changing.



Synopsis:



Are religious zealots a good thing or not in today's society? For those of us familiar with the Bible we can begin to see a scary pattern unfolding. This unfolding is really a shift in the core determinant of our faith in which those once reliable and important benchmarks and fundamentals are now being replaced and relabelled at an alarming rate.



At this rate of change it is easy to understand how our perspectives, believes and even our once held convictions are evolving and, in its place is the contrast to all once held as sacred. Those same believes, perspectives, and convictions are no longer guiding our lives. We have accepted a message that is rigid, legalistic, selfish, loveless and self-destructive. Today in this twenty first century, while the church brawls amongst itself here in the United States and other first world countries, we are seeing other Christians being slaughtered in third world countries around the world.



These men and women are being killed, imprisoned, beaten and stripped of humanity simply because they are Christians.



As the author explains, the current Christian Congregation in the United States is on the brink of destroying everything it stands for.



“A war within the faith is raging as attacks continue to be levied at each other because of a differing of opinion. Today the American Christian congregation runs the risk of self-decimation; a fate that I am certain is the hope and desire of all who oppose faith or any religion,” says Ross.



He continues, “Writing this book was important to me because I still believe in the great commission; one that allows me to continue being a witness in spreading the message of Jesus Christ. I have been called a zealot by some and fanatical by others but I chose to simply accept, devoted follower of Jesus Christ.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Paul is wonderful man and powerful communicator his message will impact you powerfully. It is a must read for all those that are asking themselves the question Why? It will bring peace to your life and hope to your heart. It is a must read so purchase it now!” says Adolfo Lopz, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, saying, “From the moment I picked up this book I could not put it down until I had completed it. This book deals with issues facing every believer today. Real hard in your face true issues. Thank God for the truth and boldness of the author in writing this very powerful book. May God keep you and your family covered in his blood.”



'The Killer From Within: Politics in the Faith: A Tenacity for the Truth to Encourage, Strengthen and Set Free', published by Outskirts Press



About Paul Ross

In 1986 Paul Ross and 10 other siblings accompanied his parents as they left Guyana, South America to begin pioneering an Assemblies of God Church in inner city Florence South Carolina. The task was daunting and he wondered why his parents at that time would leave a thriving ministry in his home country to accept the call of missions in this small quiet city (Florence at that time) in the US. As he grew older and watched his parents’ unyielding devotion to God, it became crystal clear that God was first in their lives. This priority allowed for a loving home, and a nurturing environment he wanted for his own life and his own family.



Today Paul Ross is married to Fior D. Ross and together they have 4 adorable kids. He and his wife serve as the Administrative Pastors for Harvestime Ministries Wyoming, worship leader, and teacher of the Gospel all while still being employed at a local community college in an administrative support role. Like his parents, Bishop Burton and Bernice Ross, Paul’s focus is to continue serving God and helping others.