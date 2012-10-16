The Killers "Battle Born" Giveaway

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Hollywood 27 Alternative Radio, your number one source for free music listening online, features The Killers as Artist of the Month in October – highlighting The Killers new song Runaways, plus other great tracks like The Rising Tide, Miss Atomic Bomb, and the outstanding new track Heart of a Girl all October long.



With Fall now in full swing and Halloween quickly on the way, one of Live 365's Top 20 Alternative radio stations scares up some great music with The Killers' latest album, BATTLE BORN. Hollywood 27 is playing new tracks from the album all month long, plus the station is also handing out free copies of the album to listeners.



“As a bit of an 80s music junkie, I've been a huge fan of The Killers 80s-esque sound since I first heard Somebody Told Me back in 2004,” says DJ Eric Battersby. “But I must admit, everything I heard about BATTLE BORN leading up to its release had me a bit nervous about how the album would actually turn out. After a few playthroughs, however, I gladly admit that it's now my favorite Killers album to date, even overtaking HOT FUSS. And yes, we are playing the hell out of it on the station right now.”



Hollywood 27 Alternative Radio's BATTLE BORN giveaways will run on two Thursdays – October 11th and October 25th. Just tune in from 10am to Noon (Pacific Time) to win, as all it takes is a quick email or Live 365 Shout-Out to snag your free copy.



Another date to mark on the calender, however, is October 13th. That's when the station finally launches its long-awaited Facebook contest, giving away a year's worth of free music and a Live 365 VIP Memberships as well. You can check out the station's Facebook page here to enter the contest: http://www.facebook.com/FreeRadioOnline



About Hollywood 27 Alternative Radio

The station broadcasts music across multiple spectrums, from Alternative to Indie Rock, to 80s Retro to the occasional pop, jazz, blues, old school rap, etc. It's powered by Live365, which has broadcast continuously since 1999. Live365's end-to-end broadcast platform empowers individuals and organizations alike by giving them a "voice" to reach audiences around the globe.



