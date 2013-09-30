The Kim Tokar Team at Keller Williams Announces Realtor Kim Tokar Earns Certified Negotiation Expert Honors

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- The Kim Tokar Team at Keller Williams is pleased to announce their leading realtor, Kim Tokar, has achieved the designation of Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE®) designation by the Real Estate Negotiation Institute (RENI). The CNE® is a series of courses educating agents in formal negotiation training from the Real Estate Negotiation Institute. Agents who receive this top certification are in the top one percent of all real estate agents nationally. With professional negotiation skills, agents are able to get better deals in the sale or purchase of their home.



If looking for homes for sale in Bucks County, PA, The Kim Tokar Team at Keller Williams will provide clients with premier customer service and communicate with them the variety of options that go into buying a new home, such as down payments and monthly payments, as well as the right mortgage to settle at. Other realtors will try to obtain more than the home is worth, but with Kim Tokar’s expert negotiator skills, she is in control of the process, and clients can rest assured they will receive the best possible price.



The Certified Negotiation Expert honors indicate Kim Tokar has an advantage in her ability to dictate the terms when settling. The training and extensive designation courses enable Kim Tokar to utilize a persuasive track of negotiating, a key talent in the real estate field. When looking for houses for sale in Bucks County, PA, Kim Tokar will tackle any obstacle, whether it’s communicating with other homeowners or realtors, working out stalemates, or simply advising her clients which direction would be the most beneficial for them.



If looking to relocate and sell a house in the process, the professional team of realtors will provide their clients with a free home evaluation to give them an accurate estimation on how much the home is worth. For more information regarding The Kim Tokar Team at Keller Williams or to inquire about retaining their services in order to find an optimal deal on a new house, please call 215-402-7277 or visit their website to view home listings and prices today.



About The Kim Tokar Team

The Kim Tokar Team at Keller Williams, led by Kim Tokar and Joel Gruenke, was formed in 2005 and joined the number one real estate office at Keller Williams Real Estate in 2009. The team has grown to five members and their main focus is geared in the interests of their clients. The Kim Tokar Team includes both a Certified Negotiation Expert and Certified Distressed Property Expert.



For more information, please visit http://www.bucksareahomes.com/.