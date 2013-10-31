The Kim Tokar Team at Keller Williams Now Offering Custom Home Evaluations for Their Valued Clients

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- It can be a tough decision to list a home up for sale. Homeowners fall in love with their homes and put innumerable amounts of time and effort into making it a beautiful family home. There will come a time when homeowners must put their home on the market, and the first question they have is, “How much is my home worth?” To help their valued clients better understand their home’s worth, The Kim Tokar Team at Keller Williams is pleased to announce they are now offering a free home evaluation.



To accurately gauge the home’s worth and the amount it will bring in on the market, the professional real estate agents in Bucks County, PA will bring the list and sold prices of comparable homes to the attention of their clients. Another factor utilized in determining the value of the home is the condition. If there have been additions added to the home, or new siding and a renovated kitchen, the value will increase. On the other hand, if the property looks worn, the irrigation and draining systems are damaged and there hasn’t been proper maintenance, then the home might be valued lower than expected.



For those searching for a new home during the process of selling, The Kim Tokar Team will work with their clients to help find them the ideal home. With Kim Tokar—a Master Certified Negotiation Expert—leading the team, the experienced professionals at Keller Williams will negotiate with other realtors to get their clients the best deal possible. Whether in the market for a two bedroom home or a four bedroom home, The Kim Tokar Team at Keller Williams will provide all the necessary materials and assistance to make the house hunting process easier than it has ever been.



When searching for homes for sale in Langhorne, PA, The Kim Tokar Team at Keller Williams knows the area well and will provide an additional resource in the process. For more information regarding the free home evaluations, or to inquire on a real estate team to help find a dream home at a competitive price, please call 215-402-7277 or visit their website today.



About The Kim Tokar Team

The Kim Tokar Team at Keller Williams, led by Kim Tokar and Joel Gruenke, was formed in 2005 and joined the number one real estate office at Keller Williams Real Estate in 2009. The team has grown to five members and their main focus is geared in the interests of their clients. The Kim Tokar Team includes both a Master Certified Negotiation Expert and Certified Distressed Property Expert.



For more information, please visit http://www.bucksareahomes.com/.