The Kim Tokar Team at Keller Williams Will Now Be Collecting Contributions for Mother Teresa's Mission This Holiday Season

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- To celebrate the holiday season in a way that will help benefit the less fortunate, The Kim Tokar Team at Keller Williams is pleased to announce their participation in this year’s Mother Teresa’s Mission for residents in Lower Bucks County, PA. As established and respected real estate professionals, the team knows the area extremely well and will travel to the homes or office of those interested in donating to pick up items for the cause.



Those interested in donating can contact The Kim Tokar Team at Keller Williams to contribute. They will be collecting food to provide to families for a Christmas ham dinner. Participants are encouraged to donate canned vegetables, boxed potatoes, canned sweet potatoes or other non-perishable items (such as peanut butter and jelly or other standard pantry staples). Frozen hams would also be appreciated.



The Kim Tokar Team at Keller Williams specializes in providing their clients—whether buyers or sellers—with the best possible deals on their homes. Featuring a Master Certified Negotiation Expert, the team will perservere to get their clients the home of their dreams at a reasonable price. Those looking for a new home can contact a member of the team for exceptional service and trustworthy guidance. For more information about the services of The Kim Tokar Team at Keller Williams, or to inquire about donating to the Bucks County chapter of Mother Teresa’s Mission, please contact a representative at 215-402-7277 or visit their website.



About The Kim Tokar Team

The Kim Tokar Team at Keller Williams, led by Kim Tokar and Joel Gruenke, was formed in 2005 and joined the number one real estate office at Keller Williams Real Estate in 2009. The team has grown to five members and their main focus is geared in the interests of their clients. The Kim Tokar Team includes both a Master Certified Negotiation Expert and Certified Distressed Property Expert.



For more information, please visit http://www.bucksareahomes.com/.