The Kind of Homecare You Want for Your Loved Ones

Sydney, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- The Australian Government has recently made a very important announcement. The announcement is in regards to the reforms of Aged Care services. The government would like to create a sustainable and stable future for the industry. They also wish to improve the choice and services for the elderly.



The industry believes this is an important first step in creating and maintaining a sustainable system in order to support Australia's ageing population.



Respite care is based on priority, eligibility and need.



Changes will be made and many individuals may be wondering how those changes are going to affect them and the home care.



The Government will invest in:

"$1.9 billion to deliver better access to aged care services

$1.2 billion over five years to tackle critical shortages in the aged care workforce

$80.2 million to improve aged care linkages with the health system

$54.8 million to support careers

$268.4 million to tackle the nation's dementia epidemic

$192 million to support the diverse care of Australia's ageing population."



Some other reforms that have been announced include:



In order to make services easier to find and navigate, a new aged care gateway will be established.

There will be an additional investment into Home Care places. This gives the elderly more of an opportunity to stay in their homes for as long as they possibly can.



For many elderly individuals, the services will be easier to access when need be. The services for them will remain affordable and there will be an increase in the choices they can make.



