Cities have largely been imagined by architects and planners as permanent entities. Today, this basic assumption is being challenged as a result of the massive rise of "informalization"; dramatic shifts in global demographics; and the intensification of pilgrimage practices that more frequently construct temporal settlements for hosting massive gatherings. In this episode of ON CITIES, host Carie Penabad is joined by internationally recognized architect, educator and author, Rahul Mehrotra who will explain this phenomena by way of his recent book The Kinetic City and other essays. He will also share the story of how his architectural office is expanding the definition of practice while grappling with some of the most challenging topics facing the development of cities throughout India and across the globe.



"We need to think of cities in terms of transitionary landscapes which means that the temporal dimension becomes very important." — Rahul Mehrotra, Kinetic City and Other Essays



About Rahul Mehrotra

Rahul Mehrotra is the founding principal of the Mumbai/Boston-based firm of RMA Architects. The work of the firm is rich and varied, engaging architecture, urbanism and conservation. Beyond his practice, Mehrotra is a notable educator and author. He is currently the Chair of the Department of Urban Planning and Design, the Director of the Master of Architecture in Urban Design Degree Program and the Co-Director of the Master of Landscape Architecture in Urban Design Degree Program at Harvard Graduate School of Design. He is also the John T. Dunlop Professor in Housing and Urbanization at Harvard.



Mehrotra has written and lectured extensively on issues relating to the architecture and urban design of India. His writings include co-authoring Bombay: The Cities Within, which covers the city's urban history from the 1600s to 1990; Banganga: Sacred Tank; Bombay to Mumbai: Changing Perspectives; and most recently, Working in Mumbai and The Kinetic City and other essays.



About On Cities

Did you know that the quality of our daily lives is directly influenced by the design of our built environment? Our homes, our work, the way we move, and where we play are all shaped by the design of our cities. This thought-provoking new show from architect, urban design and educator Carie Penabad, examines the complex forces that shape the making of our physical world. Lively conversations with leading experts in a variety of fields engage some of the greatest challenges facing our cities today including climate change, affordable housing, imbedded technologies, infrastructure design, architecture and the arts, urban policy, social mobility and much, much more. Tune in each week at 11:00 AM EST, 8:00 AM PST on the VoiceAmerica Variety Chanel so that we can design a better world.



About Carie Penabad

Carie Penabad is a founding partner of the Miami-based firm of CÚRE & PENABAD Architecture. The work of the firm has insisted on the importance of architecture and the design of the city as a singular investigation where inquiry and realization, poetry and practicality, history and invention are inextricably linked. Most recently, the firm was honored with the prestigious Emerging Voices prize from the Architectural League of New York, a competition that recognizes individuals with a distinct design voice and a significant body of realized work.



Parallel to her design practice, Penabad has engaged in teaching, writing and research. She is currently an Associate Professor at the University of Miami School of Architecture; and in 2013, she was appointed the Louis I Kahn Visiting Assistant Professor at Yale University. Penabad's publications include: Marion Manley: Miami's First Woman Architect (with Catherine Lynn, University of Georgia Press, 2010); Call to Order: Sustaining Simplicity in Architecture (ORO Publishers, 2018) and the forthcoming book: Made in Miami/Hecho en Miami (with Adib Cure, Actar Publishers, 2023).



www.cureandpenabad.com

www.arc.miami.edu



