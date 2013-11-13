The Kitchen Design Center Delivers Multiple Information Streams Through Facebook

La Habra, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- The Kitchen Design Center located at www.thekitchendesigncenter.com has a Facebook page that offers more than just photos of someone else's lovely cabinets. Home and business owners who are looking for high-quality cabinets and an installation reflecting uncommon attention to detail can find all types of information from The Kitchen Design Center's Facebook page, including step-by-step illustrations of the professional installation process.



The Kitchen Design Center offers more than just beautiful cabinets. Although the finished products are eye-catching, it is the attention to quality installation and detail in handling that make The Kitchen Design Center’s products and services far more valuable than the "big box" cabinet retailer. "Any store can purchase quality cabinets and install them," says owner Steve Quinn. "It is service and expertise that make The Kitchen Design Center's process superior to those of other stores."



The company's Facebook page illustrates this difference. Instead of simply posting photos of recent installations, the professionals at The Kitchen Design Center combine "reveals" of beautiful finished jobs along with step-by-step installation "tutorials" that explain the materials used and the process involved so that home and business owners learn from the ground up what to expect in any kitchen remodel. Quinn and his team of professionals also post reviews of various brands with useful information about the construction of various types of cabinets. Reviews by professional cabinet installers help readers understand why Omega Cabinetry stands out from others for its flexibility in configuration and build, customization potential, longevity and beauty.



The Facebook page also features remodel photos from design to finished product so that homeowners can trace the evolution of a new kitchen before beginning their own journey. The professionals at The Kitchen Design Center take the time to walk readers step-by-step through the entire remodeling process from paper to finished cabinetry in both pictures and words.



The Kitchen Design Center's Facebook page promises to become a useful resource and tool for those who are interested in truly understanding their cabinet choices and the benefits of using professional designers and installers for their next kitchen remodel.



About The Kitchen Design Center

The Kitchen Design Center offers custom design and professional kitchen cabinet installation through Orange County and Southern California.