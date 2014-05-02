The Kitchen Design Center Discusses Kitchen Remodeling

La Habra, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- For many households, remodeling a kitchen can be an overwhelming experience. Which materials are the best choices for countertops? Will the design of the kitchen flow with the rest of the house? What are the time commitments and financial considerations involved? The decisions to make are daunting, to say the least. With over 25 years in providing kitchen remodeling in Orange County at www.thekitchendesigncenter.com/kitchens.html , The Kitchen Design Center knows that despite the seemingly endless number of details to consider, the three key factors for achieving a successful, stress-free kitchen remodeling are a reliable information resource, a realistic grasp on budget, and a strong connection with the remodeling team.



The Kitchen Design Center has a highly trained staff of professionals that can answer any questions about kitchen remodels, from the latest technology in quartz and granite countertops in Orange County at thekitchendesigncenter.com to the most popular styles for kitchen cabinets in Orange County at thekitchendesigncenter.com . In addition, The Kitchen Design Center works diligently with households to provide affordable prices while outlining financial details to anticipate when tackling a remodel. Most importantly, The Kitchen Design Center strongly believes in creating a comfortable, friendly environment for their clients, from the initial visit to the showroom to the final touches of the installation, stress-free from project start to finish.



The Kitchen Design Center has the knowledgeable team, affordable rates, and friendly service to help customers make their dream kitchen space a reality.



About The Kitchen Design Center

The Kitchen Design Center, an Orange County-based business, specializes in all types of remodeling projects including kitchen, bathroom, entertainment center, bar room and office room designing services. With over 25 years of experience, they are dedicated to providing clients with prompt, professional and friendly service.



For More Information:

Steve Quinn

The Kitchen Design Center

1251 S. Beach Blvd Suite K

La Habra, California 90631

(877) 947-3072

steve@thekitchendesigncenter.com

http://www.thekitchendesigncenter.com