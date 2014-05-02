The Kitchen Design Center Offers Design Consultation

La Habra, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- A kitchen remodel can be a nightmare to someone without expertise or skill in home renovation. Considering the kitchen is the heart of the home, it is important to get the design and products right.



The Kitchen Design Center focuses on efficient design, from the layout to the finishes, for those who are seeking help with kitchen remodeling in Orange County.



The kitchen is the heart of the home, a central setting for family meals and discussion. Thus, the design of a kitchen is extremely important. When remodeling a kitchen, design and quality products are key. The Kitchen Design Center focuses on efficient design, from layout to finishes, for those who are seeking help with kitchen remodeling in Orange County at www.thekitchendesigncenter.com/kitchens.html



The main focus of any kitchen is the cabinets. Cabinets take up most of the visual space of a kitchen, as well as most of a remodel budget when purchasing a new and custom design. Whether they are a beautiful and rich wood, a delicately painted white, or stylish and modern color, The Kitchen Design Center offers a wide array of options for kitchen cabinets in the Orange County area at http://www.thekitchendesigncenter.com/gallery/decora_kitchens/album/index.html



Aside from cabinets, many with kitchen remodels seek other high-end finishes, such as granite countertops. With the The Kitchen Design Center, customers have access to beautiful and high quality granite countertops in Orange County at thekitchendesigcenter.com . These stunning stone slabs come in a variety of colors and textures, adding a richness and durable tool to any kitchen design.



About The Kitchen Design Center

Few taking on a kitchen remodel have the time, skill, or experience to do the job right. With 25 years of experience, The Kitchen Design Center ensures customers quality and efficient kitchen designs.



For More Information:

Steve Quinn

The Kitchen Design Center

1251 S. Beach Blvd, Suite K

La Habra, California 90631

(877) 947-3072

steve@thekitchendesigncenter.com

http://www.thekitchendesigncenter.com