The Kleer Team Excels in Finding the Perfect South Beach Luxury Condo for Clients

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- The average high rise condo in South Beach sells for $1,400 a square foot, although Waterfront Luxury Condos South Beach sell for anywhere from $1,800 a square foot to $2,800 a square foot, according to industry experts.



"Consumers looking to buy a high rise condo in this area turn to Allan Kleer and the Kleer Team to find the perfect residence at a price they can afford as the team has the experience needed to find the ideal residence each and every time," Stacy Officer, media spokesperson for the Kleer Team, declares.



Often referred to as SoBe or simply The Beach, South Beach remains a popular tourist destination thanks to the extravagant lifestyle, white sand beaches, luxurious shopping and more. The movie industry loves this area as it has so much to offer and movies such as Scarface, Miami Vice and Bad Boys II have been filmed in the area.



"One of the top tourist destinations in the country, South Beach offers so much to see and do that many choose to move to the area and opt to purchase a condo for their new residence," Officer states.



Many associate Florida with an older population, one consisting of those who are retired and choose to move to warmer weather. In reality, families, snowbirds and retirees alike love this area, due in part to the unique and sophisticated housing options available.



"If you are ready to make the move to Florida, be sure to check out South Beach. Whether you are looking for easy access to nightlife, want a luxury home when you finish a hard day at work or wish to break into modeling, this is the place to do so and our real estate team will be happy to help you find a condo that meets your needs in every way. Thanks to the extensive, international network we have in place, we ensure you get the best value for the money you will spend on your new home," Officer says.



About The Kleer Team

Allan Kleer, founder of The Kleer Team, made his name in the real estate industry when he sold the largest residence ever in Miami Beach. He continues to rank as one of the top and best realtors in the area and leads a team of top producing realtors, ones who share his passion for real estate and his vision of professionalism. A marketing specialist with Fortune 500 and small businesses across the globe, Mr. Kleer chose to make the move to real estate, a field where he has closed over $100 million in residential and commercial properties in greater Miami. This success comes as a result of his extensive, international network and thoroughly trained, committed team of agents, all of whom are dedicated to bringing added value to every real estate transaction.