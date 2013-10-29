The Kleer Team Is Awarded Prestigious Listing for Condo at the Murano at Portofino

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Top producing real estate firm in Miami Beach, The Kleer Team, was recently awarded the prestigious listing for The Murano at Portofino, unit #1802. Splendidly designed and alluringly appointed, this particular condominium offers a number of features, making it the most desirable of the Murano Portofino Condos For Sale.



Stacey Officer of The Kleer Team stated, "Unit #1802 truly shows like a model! This Murano Portofino Condo is accentuated by Italian Stone floors with hardwood flooring in all bedrooms. Walls are hand painted and enhanced with Venetian plaster. Bathrooms have been upgraded, as have the washer and dryer, which are located in a separate laundry room. Custom electronic window treatments are featured throughout the condo with Lutron Dimmers and electric black out curtains in all bedrooms for additional comfort and privacy. The main living area is highlighted by an innovative, built in bar. Integrated Smart Home Technology includes a surround sound system for both the interior and the terraces. Poggen Pohl cabinets combined with stainless steel Miele appliances bring the kitchen together, which includes a sub-zero refrigerator."



According to The Kleer Team website, after entering this condo through the private elevator and entryway, the living area provides expansive, unobstructed views of the ocean as well as Fisher Island, Cruise Ship Alley and the downtown Miami skyline. The dwelling's two terraces provide an unrivaled panoramic view. The living area and terraces are perfect for entertaining while the bedrooms offer the ultimate in comfort, luxury and privacy. All three bedrooms boast custom closet space, modern bathrooms, and their own private balconies.



Concluded Officer, "This flow through condominium is the ultimate turnkey showpiece! Located in the South of Fifth neighborhood of South Beach, residents of the Miami Beach Condos in this luxury building receive access to a number of resort style amenities. The Murano at Portfino offers concierge services as well as private La Piaggia Beach Club privileges. The features of this 3,112 square footage dream condo combined with its highly sought after location make this an amazing listing, and we are proud to offer it to our clients."



About The Kleer Team

Allan Kleer has many years of business consulting experience and was a marketing specialist with Fortune 500 and small business companies worldwide. A graduate of the University of Michigan, with a Masters in Business Administration in International Target Marketing, Allan leads one of Miami's Top Producing Real Estate teams. Having successfully sold and closed over $100 Million in both luxury residential and commercial properties in Greater Miami, Miami Beach and South Beach, Allan attributes his success to an extensive international network and a thoroughly trained, committed, and passionate team of agents. Allan and his team are committed to bringing added value to every real estate transaction. Allan is fluent in English and Spanish with a working knowledge of French. The KleerTeam's formula for success is the implementation of a truly international and aggressive marketing campaign combined with state-of-the-art property promotion tools and over 25 years of combined real estate sales experience. The Team's combined expertise, dedication to follow up, and attention to detail are at the core of a successful approach to real estate sales success with a strong emphasis on teamwork. Utilizing the combined resources of Fortune International Realty, with 12 offices and over 600 agents, they have successfully developed and represented over 50 development projects. Their international network of over 200 affiliates has allowed them to successfully represent sellers and buyers from Miami Beach to Key Biscayne, Sao Paulo to Bogota, and Buenos Aires to New York.