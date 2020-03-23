Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- The global kombucha market is likely to witness growth in the coming years due to the high demand for the product accounting to its nutritional value and other health benefits. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Kombucha Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Flavor (Natural, Flavored), Strains (Bacteria, Yeast), Distribution Channel (Online Store, Health Stores, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets) and Geography Forecast till 2026," the market is likely to expand in the coming years due to rising uptake of kombucha tea in major parts of the world.



List of prominent companies that are operating in the global kombucha market are:



- Reed's Inc.

- Revive Kombucha

- Millennium Products, Inc.

- The Humm Kombucha Llc.

- The Hain Celestial Group

- Live Soda Kombucha

- Kombucha Wonder Drink and Makana Beverages Inc.



The global kombucha market is likely to witness growth due to the developments made combined uses of kombucha in applications across a diverse sector. Kombucha is a fermented tea which contains a small amount of alcohol. The kombucha tea is fermented using specific type of bacteria or yeast.



The kombucha tea is said to have potential health benefits and digestion-aiding ingredients. The exceptional health benefits of kombucha tea including inflammation processes and potential use in weight loss have a positive impact on the global kombucha market and are likely to favor the growth of the market in the coming years.



Molson Beers California-based 'Clearly Kombucha'



In 2018, Molson Beers acquired a California based kombucha producer, 'Clearly Kombucha'. Molson Beers stated that it was encouraged by the fast-paced development and growth of kombucha, globally. The company is likely to invest heftily in the research and development of kombucha, with a view to develop new products that may enhance its health benefits.



Major Segmentation includes:



By Flavor



Natural

Flavored (Citrus, Berries, Apple, Flowers, Spices, and Others)

By Strains



Bacteria

Yeast

By Distribution Channel



Online Stores

Health Stores

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Other Distribution Channels

By Geography



Kombucha can be used to suffice health needs and the company is likely to promote this product by keeping the health advantages at the core of its marketing and business strategies. This acquisition is likely to have a positive impact on the global kombucha market and is likely to favour growth of the market in the coming years.



Coca Cola Acquires Organic & Raw Trading Co.



In September 2018, Coca Cola announced the that it has added the first line of kombucha products to its portfolio through acquisition of Australian-based Organic & Raw Trading Co. The company is well known for its MOJO brand of kombucha, which is a beverage derived from a naturally fermented range of tea.



Kombucha has been identified as the fastest growing beverage in Australia and the acquisition by a giant such as Coca Cola is likely to bode well for its expansion. The MOJO brand is a low sugar and naturally fermented organic beverage with additional health benefits. This acquisition is likely to favor the growth of the global kombucha market in the forthcoming years.



