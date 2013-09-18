The Kore Landscape Group Announces Landscape Development Services for September

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- The Kore Landscape Group, one of the leading landscaping companies serving Brentwood, TN, is pleased to announce that they are now offering landscape development services for September. The full range of landscape development services provided by the company includes designing and installation of new landscapes, to re-designing outdoor living areas of homes. With a new landscape, residents can attract attention to their home, add value to their investment and become the center of attention as neighbors view the beautiful scenery.



By employing a highly-trained and experienced design team, The Kore Landscape Group is able to turn their ideas and concepts of an ideal landscape into reality. If clients aren’t interested in implementing an entirely new landscape design, the design team can take pieces of the current landscape and work in new features that will exceed your expectations of what the perfect landscape should be. What a landscape design looks like on paper is one thing, but what it looks like once it is created is another. The company’s design team will make sure each landscape looks as good as it does on paper. Designers, technicians, and architects will work together to create the landscape and address any systematic or operational problems that may come up in the future, before beginning the project. By doing this early on in the process, they are able to avoid these situations and come up with more effective design solutions.



The Kore Landscape Group takes pride in being one of the leading landscaping companies of Franklin, TN, and other areas of Middle Tennessee. By having a diverse knowledge of the field, all technicians and members of the design team are able to address any questions or concerns about installing or re-designing a new landscape. To schedule a time to speak with a representative from The Kore Landscape Group, please call 615-332-7932. Individuals can also feel free to fill out the contact form located on the newly designed website.



About The Kore Landscape Group

The Kore Landscape Group provides residential estate landscape development and management services. Since 2003, the family-owned and operated company has been serving the Greater Nashville and Middle Tennessee area. By providing exceptional service to all of their clients, The Kore Landscape Group has been able to become a leader in the landscape development and management industry.



For more information on the history of the company and the services provided, please visit http://www.thekorelgp.com/.