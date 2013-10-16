The Kore Landscape Group Announces Landscaping Installation Services This Fall 2013

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- The Kore Landscape Group, one of the leading landscaping companies of Brentwood, TN., is pleased to announce they will be offering landscaping installation services this fall 2013. Commercial and residential property owners in Brentwood, Franklin, Hendersonville, Nashville, Murfreesboro, Mt. Juliet, Clarksville and surrounding areas can contact the company today for landscaping installation services. Not only will the company come to the property to assess whether a client needs an entirely new construction or just an enhancement, they will tailor a new design based on the client’s desires. After finishing the design process, team members will install the new landscape correctly; making sure it will be efficient for years to come.



Many property owners dream of having a perfect landscape, but may not have the funds to invest in maintaining it throughout the entire year. To help clients meet their needs, The Kore Landscape Group will design a customized plan that will include plants that are low maintenance. This way, the client can save money, while still having a beautiful landscape that he or she can brag about with friends. Whether the property is large or small, The Kore Landscape Group will listen to all inquiries each client has and design a personal landscape that will meet their desires.



Many clients are searching to bring their landscape to even higher levels, by using exotic plants. As one of the companies that want to bring landscaping installation in Brentwood, TN and surrounding areas to the highest level, The Kore Landscape Group will allocate exotic plants to use for any landscape. There are many landscaping companies in the Middle Tennessee area, but the professionalism and integrity of The Kore Landscape Group is what sets the company apart from the competition. Commercial and residential property owners interested in learning more about the company’s landscaping installation services can contact the company by calling 615-332-7932.



About The Kore Landscape Group,

The Kore Landscape Group provides residential estate landscape development and management services. Since 2003, the family-owned and operated company has been serving the Greater Nashville and Middle Tennessee area. By providing exceptional service to all of their clients, The Kore Landscape Group has been able to become a leader in the landscape development and management industry.



For more information on the history of the company and the services provided, please visit http://www.thekorelgp.com/.