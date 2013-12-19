The Kore Landscaping Group Announces Snow & Ice Melt Management Services This Winter

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- The Kore Landscaping Group is pleased to announce they are now offering snow and ice melt management services throughout the entire Greater Nashville and Middle Tennessee area this winter. During the winter, heavy snow can fall any time, causing dangerous road conditions and making it difficult for residents to walk around certain properties. Because of this, the company is offering 24/7 emergency snow management services for their clients, decreasing the chances of dangerous conditions. Providing residents of Nashville and Middle Tennessee safe traveling conditions is the company’s main priority. The company will keep premises safe and secure by using their proven and effective management services. Residents can feel more comfortable this winter, knowing they hired The Kore Landscaping Group.



Because snow removal is a critical service during the cold, unpredictable winter months, The Kore Landscaping Group makes sure they provide the most efficient services. When customer satisfaction is not met by snow removal services, it wastes time and money. To ensure each customer is met with the highest satisfaction, the company has trucks operating throughout the Greater Nashville and Middle Tennessee area during inclement weather. If there is a weather emergency, the trucks will be on site in a matter of minutes to ensure the situation doesn’t get out of hand.



The main priority of any business is to ensure their employees, customers and suppliers are safe and sound, which makes the premium snow management program offered by The Kore Landscaping Group beneficial to many. As part of the program, crew members will clear out parking areas, access roads, entrances to buildings and walkways to ensure everyone can reach their desired location safely during inclement weather. The Kore Landscaping Group is available to answer any questions or concerns regarding their snow management services. To reach a company representative, please call 615-332-7932. People, who wait too long to contact the company, may regret their decision when the snow falls this winter.



About The Kore Landscaping Group

The Kore Landscaping Group provides residential estate landscape development and management services. Since 2003, the family-owned and operated company has been serving the Greater Nashville and Middle Tennessee area. By providing exceptional service to all of their clients, The Kore Landscaping Group has been able to become a leader in the landscape development and management industry.



For more information on the history of the company and the services provided, please visit http://www.thekorelgp.com/.