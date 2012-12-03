Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- The Kozmic Dreamers Popular Song Event concluded after one month of intense listening by artists and members of the public to 201 songs. Nearly 500 people (including artists) participated in voting from across the globe.



Awards and prize money were presented to the following artists; Alyssa Leigh, Angelia, About Poetry, Matilda Manila, Boomerang Joe, Nigel & Lea.



A playlist consisting of 28 songs representing the finalists from 25 categories was created on YouTube for the purpose of showcasing the artist’s talents. The song playlist entitled “The Kozmic Dreamers Popular Song Event.” can be found on YouTube http://www.youtube.com/user/Kozmicdreamers underneath the featured video.



The featured video promotes the song event as well as the unsigned artists. The playlist has received over 1000 views in the few short weeks it has been on display. People are referring to it as “The Wall of Stars.” "I see it as a rich mosaic or a richly woven tapestry, beautiful to behold." Vito Veii (See for yourself!)



About Kozmic Dreamers Popular Song Event

The Kozmic Dreamers Popular Song Event was created by Vito Veii and is mainly for the benefit of unsigned artists.



For artists who wish to participate in the song event they can watch the video promotion at; http://www.youtube.com/user/kozmicdreamers or send an email to Vito@kozmickonstructions.com for more information.