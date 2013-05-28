The Kristin Gwaltney Team Lists Clarksville Homes for Sale

Clarksville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- The Kristin Gwaltney Team’s listing of homes for sale in Clarksville TN features affordably priced housing and detailed property descriptions. Homes are viewable through an efficiently designed user interface, which allows clients to find the right properties at the right price.



A wide variety of homes are listed ranging in size and amenities, which provides clients the optimal selection. Clients can browse homes by price, bedrooms, baths, square footage or city. The Kristin Gwaltney Team’s realtors are accessible and able to respond to inquiries related to listed properties. Realtors are highly trained, experienced and knowledgeable regarding the local real estate market.



The Kristin Gwaltney Team specializes in representing buyers and sellers of real estate. The firm and its realtors have over 20 years of experience severing the Clarksville community, and have earned a reputation for exceptional results and service. There is no better place to find representation for real estate transactions, or affordably priced homes listed for sale.



The firm’s realtors are also capable of assisting home sellers with valuation services. Buyers and sellers are guided through real estate transactions in a professional and attentive manner. Realtors provide clients with a wealth of information regarding local real estate. Free Sellers Reports or Home Buyers Guides are available to clients to provide insight into the housing market.



For additional information on The Kristin Gwaltney Team and homes for sale in Clarksville, TN, please visit http://www.kristingwaltneyteam.com or phone (931) 233-9770. Realtors are available to answer questions about the local real estate market. View listings today to find affordably priced housing.



Contact:

The Kristin Gwaltney Team

Keller Williams Realty

Address: 2271 Wilma Rudolph Blvd

Clarksville / Fort Campbell TN 37040

Direct: 931-233-9770

Fax: 931-802-8735

Website: http://www.kristingwaltneyteam.com