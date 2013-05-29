The Kristin Gwaltney Team Offers Buyers Free Services

Clarksville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- The Kristin Gwaltney Team has over 20 years of experience facilitating transactions in the Clarksville TN real estate market. This firm provides buyers and sellers with high quality representation and in-depth market analysis. Real estate services for buyers are free.



Realtors assist buyers with finding their dream home or ideal investment property. Realtors provide buyers with advice, recommendations and tips for purchasing real estate. Buyers are also provided with market reports, loan analysis and financing options. The Kristin Gwaltney Team’s realtors are highly trained and experienced, which provides buyers a competitive advantage in the marketplace.



The Kristin Gwaltney Team is one of the top real estate firms in Tennessee because it takes care of clients. Realtors provide a smooth and stress-free experience for buyers and sellers. Realtors guide clients through every step of real estate transactions, which helps to ensure favorable outcomes. The Kristin Gwaltney Team has received high praise for exceptional service and results.



Kristin Gwaltney, Team Leader, was born and raised in Ashland, Tennessee. She received a degree from Austin Peay State University in sales and marketing, and has extensive experience in public relations and real estate. According to Gwaltney, “It is my goal to make a difference in every one of my clients home buying and selling experience, and give back to the community my family is so proud to be a part of.”



For further information on The Kristin Gwaltney Team and buyer services please phone (931) 233-9770, or visit http://www.kristingwaltneyteam.com



Realtors assist buyers with all facets of real estate transactions. Call today to speak to realtor about purchasing Clarksville real estate.



Contact:

Kristin Gwaltney Team

Keller Williams Realty

Address: 2271 Wilma Rudolph Blvd

Clarksville / Fort Campbell TN 37040

Direct: 931-233-9770

Fax: 931-802-8735

Website: http://www.kristingwaltneyteam.com