The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Breaches of Fidcuary Duties Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2022 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at The Kroger Co..



Investors who purchased shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Kroger Co. officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Cincinnati, OH based The Kroger Co. reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $132.49 billion for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2021 to over $137.88 billion for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2022, and that its Net Income declined over those respective time periods from over $2.58 billion to over $1.65 billion.



Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) declined from $62.58 per share in March 2022 to as low as $41.82 per share on October 17, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.