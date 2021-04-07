The LA Art Box Launches Kickstarter Campaign for the Urban Gallery

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2021 -- The LA Art Box. The LAAB. has proudly announced that it is bringing an exciting new urban space to Los Angeles, California with an aim to connect people and enable them to share their wonderful stories and experience with others. LA is a place of diversity and its upcoming urban gallery space is called The LAAB. To launch this amazing new hybrid concept, the team at The LA Art Box has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and they are welcoming generous support and backing.



"The LA Art Box is an art space where people can learn through real experience and meaningful connection. We want to add value to the Los Angeles community by providing enjoyment, engagement and learning opportunities." Said the spokesperson of The LAAB, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "Our purpose is to give back and our mission is to tell all of our stories to everyone, everywhere." One of the Co-Founders added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/thelaab/stories-that-find-you-discover-the-la-art-box and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 22,000 but due to the overwhelming response of the backing community, this crowdfunding campaign has already exceeded this original goal. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About The LA Art Box

The LAAB is a project of The LA Art Box and it is a hybrid concept where people can interact with each other and create meaningful connections with each other. The upcoming platform also aims to discover and introduce emerging artists, and it will be a cultural storytelling platform in Los Angeles. Moreover, the project is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter and more details are available on its crowdfunding campaign page. The LAAB is set to open in October 2021 on Melrose Avenue.



