The La Jolla Fashion Film Festival to Present World's First Karl Lagerfeld Fashion Film Retrospective

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- The La Jolla Fashion Film Festival, the world’s largest gathering of fashion film professionals and home of the International Fashion Film Awards, takes place this summer on July 26-27 2013. The Festival will present the world’s first Karl Lagerfeld Fashion Film Retrospective.



The head designer and creative director for the fashion house Chanel as well as the Italian house Fendi, and his own line, Karl Lagerfeld has been called one of the most prolific and iconic masters of fashion in the world. In addition, the German designer was one of the earliest creators of fashion films.



In honor of Lagerfeld’s extensive achievements in the industry, the La Jolla Fashion Film Festival has announced they will be presenting 4 of his films prior to their elite Red Carpet event. The community screening is sponsored by La Jolla Today and the Fashion Film Network, the internet's largest distribution network of curated fashion films.



Screening takes place in the 500 seat theater in the Museum of Contemporary Art in La Jolla on Friday July 26, 2013 from 3:30 to 5pm.



Complimentary tickets will be available at the door.