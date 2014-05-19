The Land Connection Announces Intensive Training Program for Farmers

Champaign, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- The Land Connection is pleased to announce a new series of farmer training intensives that will delve deep into agricultural topics that are critical to entrepreneurial farmers. These intensives will typically span three days and be composed of farm tours, hands-on experience, and presentations from highly knowledgeable speakers. Meals and welcome packets are also provided, and participants will earn certificates of completion.



The first intensive will be held June 23-25 and will cover agritourism from every angle. Agritourism is any activity that brings the public onto a farm, from pumpkin patches to classes to gourmet dinners. These activities have the potential to be a moneymaker for farm businesses and have a number of corollary benefits such as opportunities for volunteer labor, public education, and potential for word-of-mouth and other free publicity. Participants in the agritourism intensive will learn about these opportunities by:



-Participating in tours and presentations of four successful farms in the region that will cover topics from start-up and capital access to pricing, marketing and infrastructure

-Learning from tourism experts and The Land Connection staff about the potential markets and opportunities for growth in agritourism

-Walking through the risks and risk mitigation strategies of successful agritourism businesses with a farm law expert

-Observing an on-farm commercial kitchen and processing facility through both presentation and delicious meals provided by the farm’s chef



The Agritourism Intensive will be held from June 23-25 at Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery in Champaign, Illinois. The cost is $350.00 before May 15, and $400.00 after May 15 until close of registration on June 15. Partial scholarships are available. More details can be found on The Land Connection website http://www.thelandconnection.org/farmers/farmer-training-intensives



About The Land Connection

The Land Connection is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting farmland, training sustainable and organic farmers, and promoting a vibrant local food system.



Contact:

Jeff Hake, Farmer Training Program Manager

The Land Connection

jeff@thelandconnection.org

217-840-2128

505 W University Ave, Suite 203

Champaign, IL 61821