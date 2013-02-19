The Language Class Launches Language Lessons for Children in London

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- The Language class is the pioneer of the communicative task based language lessons in London. The company has launched a teaching programme aimed to children, as parents are realising the importance of bilingualism.



Due to its cultural diversity London is the right place to grow up as perfect bilingual. Many children are born to families where English is not the first language. Now mums and dads are realising the importance of maintaining their cultural roots and train their offspring to be able to speak English and a second language. The ability of speaking Italian, French, German or French along with Englis will considerably improve the learner’s employability later in life.



The Language class has been selecting professional trained teachers who have been also CRB screened for extra peace of mind for the families.



The teachers adopt the communicative task based method tailored for younger learners. The class aims to stimulate communication while using children’s friendly activities such as games, songs and rhymes. The teachers will omit teaching grammar points to the youngest learner however it can be introduced to older children who have been accustomed to grammar at school.



The lessons are based on the latest materials especially designed for children by native and professional linguists. The teachers are happy to travel to the client’s home in London. The clients have also the choice to organises children’s group in order to share the cost of the tuition.



The company offers lessons in the following languages: Italian, French, German and Spanish and the classes can be arranged in a total flexible way in term of timing, that can be specified directly with the teacher each week.



