The Language Class Launches Russian Lessons in London

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Learning a foreign language enhances your skills and job opportunities and The Language class , a company that expertises in language tuition, offers an opportunity to learn Russian language and other European languages in London.



Learning a new language enhances travel experiences and will help a traveler to move around in a foreign country asking for directions, self introducing, ordering for food etc. Russian language is a very interesting language to learn and it is the most spoken native language in Europe. Learning Russian language helps students to succeed in higher education levels and seek employment opportunities in Russia. Many Russians have made London their permanent home and the Language Class aims at transmitting Russian language to the children of the vast Russian speaking community.



The Language Class teaches various European languages using the communicative task based method, helping the student to gain confidence in speaking the language. Apart from Russian language, the languages taught here are English, French, German, Spanish, Chinese, Portuguese, Greek, Turkish and Arabic.



The language courses are based on the European framework for languages system which is divided into levels and each level consists of reading, writing, listening and speaking guidelines, thus developing communication through oral and written practices. Learning a foreign language such as Russian language enhances the learner’s life in UK.



The company is based right in the city of London, well connected with all transport and is just 3 minutes from Aldgate East Station and 10 minutes from Liverpool Station. The company provides flexible timings and provides opportunity to learn a favorite language anytime from morning to late evening.



The evening classes and weekend classes are suitable for students and professionals who are busy during the day time. At The Language Class, the teachers are native, graduated and trained tutors, who guide the students and help them to build the confidence to learn and speak a foreign language.



The company also sends qualified language tutors to teach Russian language to children’s of Russian migrants or children’s of parents who wish their children’s to learn multiple languages. Young children pick up languages more easily and the tutors make learning fun by using games, puzzles, word matching, cards, rhymes, coloring and fun activities. In short, all the classes are very interesting and help the student to discover the language than just memorizing words.



About The Language Class

Ever since it was started in 2001, The Language Class Company who are experts in language tuition and multicultural training have been one of the best language training school in London. The company offers one to one language tuition and group lessons, using the latest and innovative methods of teaching.



Contact

The Language Class

London-UK

0044 (0)20 7193 2814

info@thelanguageclass.co.uk

http://www.thelanguageclass.co.uk