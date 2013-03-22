The Language Class Promotes Italian Language Lessons in London

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Learning a new language is not only fun, but also very useful when you go to a foreign country and, The Language Class is a great opportunity for the students in London to learn European languages and other languages.



The company offers a wide range of ways to learn Italian language such as evening classes, daytime intensive classes, and weekend classes, private classes in your workplace and home tuition for children.



The classes are taken by native, qualified, professionally trained teachers with CRB clearance, and they teach the Italian course based on communicative method, which guarantees a lot of oral practices and this increases the confidence of the learners. Italian language is taught by focusing on the four main abilities namely, reading, writing, speaking and listening, thus helping the student to become fluent in the language.



Italy is known worldwide for various reasons such as food, music, art, fashion and skiing and a great place to enjoy a holiday. Learning Italian language will help the learner to handle situations like asking for directions, ordering food, self introduction etc.



The Language Class is a great opportunity for Italian parents living in London, who have plans for their children to become bilingual in English and Italian. It is recommended that children start learning Italian from the age of four years, and parents need not bother about taking their children to the classroom, as the tutor will come to your home to teach the children. Children are taught the Italian language through friendly activities such as songs, rhymes and games.



Normally the Italian courses are held in the evenings after 7pm, lasting for two hours and ends at 9pm and the classes last for normally 10 weeks and this course is mainly for beginners and it is held in various locations. Intensive classes are held from Monday to Friday from 10am to 12pm. For office goers, Italian teachers are happy to teach Italian in your office.



About The Language Class

The Language class is a modern language school offering a range of different language courses to suit your needs. The company provides an intimate learning atmosphere offering personal attention to each student and it has all the latest facilities needed for successful language studies. All teachings are based on Communicative task based method. The team of tutors is very friendly and highly qualified. Easy accessibility is the main advantage of this company as it conveniently located and is well connected by all transports.



Contact:

The Language Class.

London - UK.

http://www.thelanguageclass.co.uk

info@thelanguageclass.co.uk

0044 (0)20 7193 2814