The Language Grid Offers an Innovative English Training Software Helping Businesses Train Their Employees

Milan, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2021 -- The Language Grid, a leading corporate English training school in Milan, offers an innovative English Training Software that helps businesses train their employees. Unique features and a clear structure make it a reliable software to learn English language without any difficulty or extra efforts. Their AI-driven software allows each learner to follow a personalised course of activities and live classes, designed to help them reach their individual goals in one-third of the time of traditional courses. It has a variety of engaging content from popular talk shows, nature documentaries and funny commercials to sharpen your language skills.



TLG' s English Training Software focuses on teaching you conversational English with lots of interactive exercises. Learners will get many hours of lessons covering both language and native English culture. TLG's software is a truly unique English language learning tool that will take individuals' business communication skills further. The software has many listening practices that can improve individuals' pronunciation like native speakers. Easy to use and understand, TLG' s English Training Software is designed for everyday users who would like to improve their English.



Talking more about their English language training software, a representative from the company stated, "Whether you want people to brush up on a single topic or want to offer a comprehensive in-house training program – we give you the content and technology you need to learn English online and maximise ROI. Our AI-driven digital learning platform makes it easy to roll out internal training. You get robust technology – branded for your organisation – that you can deploy, and scale as needed."



The Language Grid is the leading provider of English-speaking course for business across the globe. The English school strives for the highest quality in the training of English language, and the best materials to soothe the thirst for knowledge of every individual who wants to learn to be able to effectively communicate in a world where English is increasingly used. With innovate learning technology, TLG helps businesses find the most strategic approach to achieving better English capabilities.



The Language Grid is an innovative English language training and consulting company specialising in business and finance. They have a team of qualified and experienced teachers who deliver business-orientated English training tailored specifically to the needs of corporate clients in the English market. The company ensure that the language training that they provide is relevant to the needs as well as objectives of any company. They are constantly exploring news ways of making their training more effective and relevant to the needs of their clients.



