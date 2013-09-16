New Consumer Goods market report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute: "The Large-area TFT-LCD Industry, 2012 Recap and 2013 Forecast"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Upon the beginning of 2012, the large-area TFT-LCD (Thin Film Transistor-Liquid Crystal Display) market had a rather conservative estimation for its full-year performance. Due to the detrimental factors such as the ongoing European debt crisis, flat market demand in the developed countries, and the market growth slowdown in China, shipment volumes of large-area TFT-LCD panels for use in all applications fell short of expectations. Despite of the limited market demand, the price declines of TFT-LCD panels came to a halt in the second half of 2012 owing to well-planned production of manufacturers. Some vendors even turned losses into profits by increasing share of high-end products in product portfolios. This report profiles the development of the large-area TFT-LCD industry in 2012 and further examines the future trends of the industry in 2013 and beyond.
List of Topics
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Companies and organizations analyzed or mentioned in the report include:Acer, Apple, Asus, Hisense, Intel, LG, Panasonic, Samsung, Sharp, Skyworth, TCL
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