The Last Bad Job: New Novel Provides Memoir of Apocalypse That Might Have Been

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- The world may have paused for a moment to check the calendar, but the recent Mayan apocalypse was another end-of-the-world deadline that passed without incident. And despite the many end times that have come and gone, the apocalypse still fascinates and attracts us.



Dodds’ compelling new novel, ‘The Last Bad Job,’ asks and answers the question of why we love the end of us so abidingly and so much.



Synopsis:

It’s a hell of an assignment: Five months on a New Mexico desert compound to cover the next Jonestown. For one reporter, it could be a career-maker. But when a cult member close to him kills herself, he decides to run for it, and begins a dark and comic journey through sex, drugs, cults, suicide, the end of the world, and what comes after it.”



The book makes its debut in the wake of Dodds’ two highly acclaimed novels; ‘Another Broken Wizard’ and ‘What Smiled at Him’.



“The Last Bad Job is about someone who gets up close to people deeply enamored of Armageddon, and who finds them possibly less repellent than the people who have sent him to report on it,” says Dodds.



Continuing, “It’s an exploration of the collective death wish embodied in our apocalyptic fantasies, as well as the love which seeks to counterbalance it.”



The late Norman Mailer touted The Last Bad Job as showing “something that very few writers have; a species of inner talent that owes very little to other people.”



And since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



Boston Literary Magazine wrote, “No one has done the Apocalypse better! From the opening scene to the final shocking line, this book is full of gruesome twists, profound insights, and absolutely brilliant writing. Definitely one of the best books I've read in the past ten years.”



Dodds is confident that his narrative plays into the hands of the world’s natural curiosity.



“The book’s apocalypse is a unique depiction of how our darkest fantasies might unfold, and it’s ending shows how life might go on afterwards,” he adds.



‘The Last Bad Job’ is published by Royal Pulp: http://royalpulp.com/



It is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/WYUWwS



More information can also be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/royal.pulp?fref=ts



About the Author: Colin Dodds

Colin Dodds grew up in Massachusetts and completed his education in New York City.



His novels What Smiled at Him and Another Broken Wizard have been widely acclaimed by critics and readers. Another novel, The Last Bad Job, was touted by the late Norman Mailer as showing “something that very few writers have; a species of inner talent that owes very little to other people.” Dodds’ screenplay, Refreshment – A Tragedy, was named a semi-finalist in 2010 American Zoetrope Contest.



His poems and other writing have appeared in scores of publications and have been nominated for the Pushcart Prize. He lives in Brooklyn, New York, with his wife Samantha.



About Royal Pulp

Royal Pulp’s motto and its mission is “Where Great Literature Meets Cheap Thrills.” It publishes books that fall outside the purview of most publishers, including poetic potboilers, prurient polemics and travelogues of the largely untraveled neighborhoods of the heart. It launched in late 2012, with two novels, and has big plans.