The Last Five Years, a Musical from Tony Award-Winning Composer Jason Robert Brown, Is Coming to Hollywood

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- The Last Five Years, a musical written by Jason Robert Brown, is coming to HollywoodAt the Cupcake Theater, 6520 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles CA (323) 391-3416 www.cupcaketheater.com



A fresh and contemporary musical from Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown, THE LAST FIVE YEARS chronicles a young couple's romance in a new and exciting way: her story starts at the end of their relationship; his begins on the day they met. Funny and uplifting, the show captures some of the most heartbreaking and universally felt moments of modern romance.



Friday, January 24th ,Saturday, January 25th ,Friday, January 31st ,Saturday, February 1st

Friday, February 7th ,Saturday, February 8th , All Shows at 8pm



The Last Five Years premiered off-Broadway at the Minetta Lane Theatre in 2002 in a production starring Norbert Leo Butz and Sherie Rene Scott, directed by Daisy Prince. The musical received the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music and Outstanding Lyrics, and was nominated for five additional Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical.



Starring: Michael Dalke and Dana Weddle who used Kickstarter.com to make their dreams come true.



Dana Weddle, from Oklahoma to the Peace Corps to Hollywood, “We have been wanting to do this show together forever, it seems! We fell in love with the music in college and have been dreaming of doing the show together ever since. Holy wow! 10 whole years ago. Now we live in Hollywood and have been so fortunate to have met Mike Pettenato, the owner of The Cupcake Theater. We did a little singin' at one of his cabaret nights and he wants to put onthe show with us! He is stoked about Last Five Years and is as excited as we are about it. “



Contact Info:

PUBLICIST : Robert (323) 963-3144, info@YakoDako.com, www.YakoDako.com

ACTRESS: Dana Weddle (405) 317 - 2911 dana.m.weddle@gmail.com, www.DanaWeddle.com



Media Contact :



Yako Dako Creative

901 N. Harper Ave.

Los Angeles, Ca 90046

Robert Mercado - Partner

(323) 963-3144

Www.YakoDako.com

info@YakoDako.com