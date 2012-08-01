The Last Pilgrims: Author Michael Bunker Announces Exclusive Giveaway, As Readers Eagerly Await Sequel

Santa Anna, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- In February of this year Michael Bunker launched ‘The Last Pilgrims’, the first book in his planned post-apocalyptic saga. To celebrate this, along with the announcement of the series’ second book, Bunker today announces an exciting and exclusive giveaway.



The details are simple: Bunker will be giving 25 e-copies away to the first people who contact him via his Facebook page or official website. The give-away winners will be announced on August 17th, giving his fans plenty of time to get online and get in touch.



The Last Pilgrims examines societal collapse and its aftermath from a unique and refreshing perspective. Likened to the Hunger Games and popular Jericho TV series, the book has received exceptional reviews with fans of fiction, as well as those who may want a preview of what the future could really hold.



“This is more than your typical post-apocalyptic faire, The Last Pilgrims explores how life twenty years in the future could easily become more like five-hundred years in the past. It takes place two decades after a worldwide societal collapse and the Vallenses, an Amish-like “plain people” living and surviving in what was once Central Texas, are under attack by the King of Aztlan and his armies,” Bunker explains.



He continues, “The Last Pilgrims saga, and specifically the new Cold Harbor book will continue to explore "What If" the entire economic system of life as we know it collapsed. It will broaden and expand the action and adventure of The Last Pilgrims to new locations and characters, which will take the exciting adventure to a whole new level.”



While the book is set in a time that is very different from our own, Bunker has woven facets of his own life into the story. Having spent many years living off-grid, Bunker uses his experiences to add a rich and in-depth undertone to the story.



“It does not deal with nonsense "zombie apocalypse" or "biker gang" post-apocalyptic scenarios. Rather, it delves into a rich examination of how people used to live and how they may be forced to live again in the future. It takes an "Amish-like" plain people and throws them into a hostile post-apocalyptic world, where some of them become warriors, against all odds and previous belief,” he adds.



With its unique plot, complete with twists and turns that will make your head spin, the book is congratulated for its ability to make readers stop and consider the ‘what if’ of post-apocalyptic life. Timely and relevant to today’s political and economic climate, the story’s engaging and entertaining plot is not a million miles from the life of its readers, but rather very close to home.



With his giveaway poised to be extremely popular, Bunker is urging all interested parties to get in touch with him before it is too late.



As mentioned, fans can contact him via the book’s official website or via its Facebook page.



The Last Pilgrims/ is available now from Amazon.com.



About Michael Bunker

Michael Bunker is an off-grid farmer, author, historian, philosopher, iconoclast, husband, and father of four living children. He lives with his family in a "plain" Christian Community in Central Texas where he reads and writes books... and occasionally tilts at windmills.



After having great success writing non-fiction, Michael released his first fiction novel The Last Pilgrims (the first book in The Last Pilgrims saga) on February 24, 2012.



In 2011, Michael's non-fiction bestseller "Surviving Off Off-Grid" went to #26 on the Amazon.com Bestseller list, and to #2 on the "Movers and Shakers" list.