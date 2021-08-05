The Latest Developments in Pharmaceutical Research and Development

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2021 -- Over the last century pharmaceutical researchers have been able to produce increasingly effective medications based on particular active components. Thanks to professionals in the research and development roles, we as a global society have been able to overcome numerous epidemics in very short periods of time through innovative and ground-breaking treatments. In the last five years alone, those in R&D jobs have developed treatments for life-threatening conditions. 2019 saw the development of the first vaccine against Ebola, 2020 saw the first drug against the viral disease hepatitis D as well as the development of the COVID-19 vaccines. The work of professionals in this field is vital in preserving global health and in 2020 the pharmaceutical industry was valued at US$1.3 trillion.



EPM Scientific offers permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting solutions to a plethora of specialist sectors across the life sciences industry. EPM Scientific's diligent consultants have a wealth of expertise sourcing talent for clinical jobs, pharmacovigilance jobs, and r & d jobs in pharma. The German team, which operates out of Berlin, is a leading life science recruitment agency that possesses an unrivalled grasp of the needs and demands of the market across Germany, Europe, Asia, and North America. The firm's specialised consulting staff is spread over 12 international office bases, providing the team with a global presence as well as unparalleled local knowledge and expertise. As part of the acclaimed Phaidon International Group, EPM Scientific is the chosen recruitment partner for hundreds of world-leading companies across the globe. As part of EPM Scientific's effort to deliver long-lasting, effective recruitment solutions, the firm has grown and developed an impressive network of over one million industry experts. As part of the businesses' commitment to its clients, candidates, and staff, EPM Scientific provide their consultants with ongoing training that ensures that the highest standard of recruiting processes is being adhered to, guaranteeing optimal outcomes for every party involved.



The professionals at EPM Scientific are leaders in their chosen area and have local as well as global expertise to boost their recruiting opportunities for clinical careers. Presently, there is a wealth of positions available through EPM Scientific that provide great career development opportunities. Some of the positions available include: CSV Consultant, Sales Manager, Senior Statistician, QA IT Manager, Senior Project Process Engineer, Jr. Regulatory Affairs Specialist, Medical Advisor, Senior Account Manager, Laboratory Technician, and Field Sales. These roles represent just a few of the exciting opportunities that EPM Scientific can facilitate. To express an interest in roles like these or to secure business-critical talent for your organisation, get in touch with a member of the EPM Scientific team today.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Zach Stamp, Executive Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about R&D jobs in Germany visit https://www.epmscientific.de.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 71000726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about EPM Scientific DE services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.de.



About EPM Scientific DE

EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.