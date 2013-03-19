The Latest in Shirley of Hollywood Now Hit the Racks

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Shirley of Hollywood is a very big name in the luxury lingerie business and Pampered Passions seems to be the front runner in launching its new designs. This lingerie brand has many top brands to its credit but, in a latest offer the company has added the most awaited and desired designs to their already exciting collection of lingerie sets.



Pampered Passions since its inception in 2001 has been the ‘go to’ brand for lingerie fashion. The brand has in many ways brought forward designs that were accessible only by top models. The company has invested a great deal of effort in bringing designs that are considered high end to customers who can use them in their everyday wardrobe. It can very well be stated that Pampered Passions has been successful in helping women look desirable and beautiful with these new designs.



With the latest in Shirley of Hollywood, the company has opened up a plethora of options for its customers. Right from babydolls, to corsets to chemise, the company has variety that is second to none. For customers looking for different designs to suit different occasions, there is plenty to choose from. The new collection includes interesting mix of garments. There are corsets with intimate lace detailing and then there are corsets with floral embellishments. A playful mix of mesh with spandex can also be seen in this new collection.



Shirley of Hollywood as a brand is always known to cater to customers who want something unique and sexy for their lingerie wardrobe. The brand is also known to be the most comfortable and figure flattering. Pampered Passions has managed to capture the true essence of this brand by introducing lingerie sets that are unique, flirty and more importantly designed to fit well.



The Shirley of Hollywood collection on the website has many different looks and designs in some of the hottest colors of this season. Along with high end brands, Pampered Passions is also involved in helping women find bras and shape wear available with other brands. To know more about the Shirley of Hollywood collection and to take a peek at other brands log onto http://www.pamperedpassions.com



Media Contact



Pampered Passions Fine Lingerie

9615 E County Line Rd Ste D

Englewood, CO 80112

Internet Phone: 303-829-3164

Internet Toll-Free: 1-888-775-4643

Retail Store Phone: 303-346-8450