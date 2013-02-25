The Latest Information on Louis Vuitton Monogram Handbags from Designer Outlet Store Online

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- A Louis Vuitton bag is often on top of the list of items that every fashionable woman wants in her closet. An LV bag is a universal symbol of good taste, not to mention a mark of prestige and exclusivity. When a woman buys an LV, she wants the world to know that she is carrying Louis Vuitton, and no less. And there is no better way to do that than to get a monogrammed bag. Designer Outlet Store online provides the latest information on Louis Vuitton Monogram Handbags for fans of LV all over the world.



The Louis Vuitton Monogram Canvas was created by the son of the design house's founder in an effort to combat the rising number of competitors who were copying the distinctive checked pattern that was a hallmark of Louis Vuitton's fine luggage items. The Monogram Canvas carries the Louis Vuitton monogram as well as a number of quatrefoils in gold over a dark brown field. This canvas is often imitated but never equalled, and it brings an air of distinction to even the simplest items in the LV collection.



Designer Outlet Store Online provides essential facts about LV monogram bags, as well as reviews of the latest products that feature this favourite material. Besides giving out some essential facts about its provenance, the site also explains how the classic Monogram Canvas should be taken care of. While this type of material does not show much wear due to its fine quality and dark color, bags made from Monogram Canvas carry vachetta leather handles and trim. The Vachetta is apt to discolour over time from contact with oils from the skin and acquires a honeyed appearance. The canvas itself is prone to darken.



Of course, when using any type of LV bag, it is a must to have proper handling and care. This is especially so when it comes to heaviness of the things you put inside it. You must ensure to lighten up the load of the bag to avoid premature wearing and tearing.



Besides describing this unique ageing process, Designer Outlet Store Online also provides useful guides on how to pick out the best Louis Vuitton Monogram bags. This material is considered a great classic that's versatile enough to pair with anything, and it suits many of the best-selling purses from LV, from the iconic Speedy bag to the wildly popular Neverfull and new releases like the Galliera, the Artsy, and the Delightful.



This site also gives useful general guidelines about picking bags for all occasions, whether it's a medium or large handbag for every day, or a small cross-body bag or clutch for special trips or evening parties. It also offers helpful reviews on other Monogram LV items.



For more information about the Louis Vuitton Monogram handbags and other favourites from LV, visit Louis Vuitton Outlet Store Online .



