The Latest MID 7 Inch Tablet with Android 4.0 Has Been Launched

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Have you heard about the hitting of mid 7 inch android tablet in the international market? The newly launched android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich Tablet (ICS) has just complete on a price level which proved its popularity among other tabs.



Now you will be exciting to hear that the top rated mid 7 inch android 4.0 tablet in the world, Ainol Novo Paladin model name FG-J07 is readily available in the market for purchase. This latest Novo 7 is launched few days ago in the international hungry market with first access to Android OS 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich platform. Within few days of its launch Novo has received CTS certification from Google and as per other tablets here also easy access to Android Market is featured for users to access various Android apps.



Mid 7 inch tablet provides bundle of latest and advance features which are discussed in the below heads:



- It is equipped with 1 GHZJZ4770 Xburst MIPS processors along with GC860 Vivante graphics processor which made it capable to run 1080p HD video playback.

- Provides crystal clear resolution of 800x480 pixels.

- This is accompanied with multi smooth and comfortable 7 inch touch capacitive touch screen which make its promotable and convenient look.

- Here you will get dual operations i.e. button operation together with touch operation.

- Provides huge storage internal memory of 512 MB along with 8 GB storage with a microSD card slot which make it best fit for playing high graphics games and other high powered android apps.

- Supports HD video of 1920x1080 resolutions, so you can watch any HD movies in it.

- Mid 7 inch android 4.0 tablet supports wide range of music format such as AVI, MPG, PSP, DAT, MP4, VOB, ASF, RM, MOV and much more so you can run files of any format easily.

- Assemble with WIFI support of 802.11b/g/n wireless protocol.

- Huge battery backups of near about 30 hours without WIFI and on an average of 15 hours.

- More convenient for internet access with optimized 3.2 honeycomb UI interface, task switching, status bars.

- It is installed directly with Ice Cream Sandwich Android Gmail, Google Maps, Google Talk, Google Beta and much more.



These latest launched mid 7 inch android 4.0 tablets offers bundle of features to you for enjoying the functions at Uoften. It’s the time to get the world’s first Android 4.0 tabs in hand and if you want to buy a well built tablet then this will surely fit you.



Company: Uoften

Contact: Emma Cota

Email: flycargo1@gmail.com

http://www.uoften.com/