The Latest News on Jeffrey Arsenault, Financial Renaissance Man

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Golfing enthusiast Jeffrey Arsenault, will once again convene like-minded individuals this 3rd of October at one of the country’s most prestigious country clubs, the Stanwich Club (link), for the 10th Annual Stepping Stones Golf Tournament. Located in Greenwich, Connecticut, the club has played host to the event since it was first held in 2004.



In the past nine years that the annual event has been celebrated, the tournament has managed to raise more than half a million dollars for charity. The event is open to the public and features a luncheon followed by a round of golf at the Club, cocktails, a buffet reception, raffle, and a silent auction and will “kick-off with a shotgun start at 12:30 pm.



Featuring, guest host and New York Mets Pitching Coach, Dan Warthen,



Open Arms, a special program created by Stepping Stones Museum for Children, was created to provide other communities in the region with access to the museum’s educational exhibits and programs, gallery activities and other event.



The annual program is expected to benefit sixty thousand children, teachers, and caregivers at the very least. It will provide free access to parent workshops, traveling exhibits and other educational and learning experience that is geared to motivate and inspire.



Recognized as a financial authority, Jeffrey Arsenault, the Founder and Principal of Old Greenwich Capital Partners, is well known for his track record of “superior risk-adjusted absolute returns”. He has at his disposal, an extensive industry contact gained by over twenty-five years in the business. Aside from his position in OGCP, Arsenault sits on the board of the Stepping Stones Museum for Children, Sound Point Capital and is a member of Boston University’s Athletic Directors Council and Boston University’s Metropolitan Dean Advisory.



The New York-based company Old Greenwich Capital Partners is described as “a customized multi-manager platform founded originally in 2005 to offer a select strategically diversified roster of hedge fund managers who are the best at what they do. Since its establishment in 2005, the Old Greenwich Capital Partners has offered a transparent service that helps eliminate lockups, gates, and suspended redemptions by investing money through separately managed accounts.



Active not only in the corporate boardroom, Arsenault, a graduate of the University of Boston and a proud Bostonian active in the alumni community (BU’s Athletic Council and Dean Advisory) is also an avid sportsman who engages in a myriad of physical activities like that of tennis, paddle tennis, squash and of course, golf. In addition he has a family of 5 children and managing takes a great deal of mental forethought, dedication and skill. Arsenault is a person who is in tune with the issues that our society faces. Arsenault incorporates in his interests his love for charitable activities, his family, Alumni activities, and involving himself in sports events, especially when they are held in order to benefit a certain sector of society or if they are geared specifically to benefit social causes.



Following a dual principle practice, Arsenault’s company provides its client with qualitative investment services for more than eight years. In order to reduce the risk for their investors, Old Greenwich Capital Partners first identifies managers that are “alpha generating and have aligned investor risk/reward parameters”; secondly, they also provide an infrastructure that integrates technology and reporting and delivers both the company’s investors and its managers accurate results and decision making data.



About Jeffrey Arsenault

Aside from his financial skills, Arsenault is no slouch in the life department. He enjoys, cooking, travel and sports and is certainly proof that one can enjoy a successful and fulfilling career without sacrificing a personal life, which includes 5 children, enjoying one’s self, and giving back to the community.



Media Contact:

Jeffrey D. Arsenault

jeff@ogcap.com

Company location: 800 Third Ave 39th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Phone #: 212 293 2639

http://www.linkedin.com/pub/jeffrey-arsenault/10/6aa/915