The Latest Nigerian News Can Be Found at New Website Yohaig.com

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Yohaig.com, an aggregated Nigerian news website that features the latest Nigerian news from a wide variety of sources, has just launched its new and easy to use site. For people who are interested in reading what is currently going on in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Yohaig offers dozens of articles and blog posts that are updated on a regular basis.



For example, the homepage of the new Yohaig website includes breaking news right at the top; this allows readers to easily find the most current reports and Nigeria news. The site also features articles from many of the top Naija news sources available, including Nairaland Forum, SaharaReporters.com, The Guardian and Nigerian Telegraph. To access any of the stories from these publications, readers simply need to click on the headline of the article.



The Yohaig news website also includes a section of the latest Naija tweets, as well as blogs that are written by several people; these include Laila’s blog and articles by Ladun Liadi. Photos accompany many of the articles, which cover all sorts of topics from current news and events to lighter stories about celebrities, sports, and weddings.



The Yohaig Nigerian news website also includes a section of business related articles and job postings; these can be very helpful for those who are looking for work in Nigeria. The Hot Nigerian Jobs and Jobberman Latest Jobs sections feature information and tips on current job postings, and business articles from the Vanguard cover the latest business news out of the country.



For example, a recent article from the Vanguard discussed how fast food contributes a significant amount of money to the Nigerian economy every year.



“The Association of Fast Food and Confectioners of Nigeria, AFFCON, an umbrella body of Quick Service Restaurants, QSR in Nigeria, said it contributes an annual revenue of N200 billion into the growth of the economy,” the article noted.



Anybody who would like to learn more about the Yohaig.com website is welcome to visit the user-friendly site at any time; there, they can browse through the vast selection of articles about Nigeria.



About Yohaig.com:

Yohaig is an aggregated Nigerian news website providing all the latest news about Nigeria from different sources all in one place. For more information, please visit http://www.yohaig.com/