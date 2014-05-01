The Latest on the Status of Exempt Accommodation from Support Solutions, UK

Birmingham, West Midlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Is supported housing included within the scope of welfare reforms? What are the qualifying criteria and what are the risks for agency managed services? Support Solutions, UK offers the latest insights on this issue through its blog.



Until December the Department of Works and Pensions had announced complications in reworking an explicit definition of exempt accommodation so as to protect more people from the bedroom tax. Various reports estimate that around 170,000 people depend on supported housing, and a large percentage of this group are vulnerable. They include victims of domestic abuse, recovering drug addicts, people with mental and physical health issues, etc. Ambiguity in interpreting exempt accommodation could mean that these people might have to face eviction.



“But recent announcements have made it clear that exempt accommodation claimants will have their housing benefit claims administered outside the universal credit and will continue under the Housing Benefits and Consequential Provisions Regulations 2000,” says a spokesperson for Support Solutions. This means that nothing has actually changed. This also means that landlords who’re not the provider of care (i.e. agency managed services) cannot claim this exemption.



“There has been a lot of discussion in the media about what is included and what is not to claim exempt accommodation. This article attempts to clear this confusion and explain about the criteria to qualify for exempt accommodation,” adds the spokesperson.



About Support Solutions, UK

Support Solutions is a UK based consulting firm offering help to the housing and social care sector for more than 23 years. They work with sheltered and supported housing providers to suggest schemes that improve services whilst reducing costs.



To know more about exempt accommodation criteria and risks, visit, http://www.supportsolutions.co.uk/blog/guidance_from_support_solutions/post/exempt_accommodation_criteria_and_risks.html