The Latest Southeast Asia Economic Forum Competiveness Report: South Korea Options and Futures Exchange (SKOFX) Boasts Best Regulation of Commodities and Futures Exchange

Seoul, South Korea -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- The Latest Southeast Asia Economic Forum Competiveness report ranks SKOFX 1st out of 98 countries in for its regulation of commodities and futures exchanges. This year SKOFX moves up from 2nd place.



“We are very pleased with this achievement, which acknowledges the SKOFX’s record in terms of regulation and surveillance. This ranking also sends a very good message about investing in SKOFX,” says Russell P. Chuang, CEO of SKOFX “It is a testament to the effective working relationship between the SKOFX and the Financial Committee Board (FCB).”



The South Korea Options and Futures Exchange is accountable to the Financial Committee Board for the regulation of its markets, market integrity and investor protection. The two organizations work closely together.



A well-regulated commodities and futures exchange is especially important to international investors post the global financial crisis. In the midst of the crisis, unlike many exchanges, the SKOFX did not ban short selling nor introduce circuit breakers.



The Southeast Asia Economic Forum Competiveness Report ranks countries according to 12 pillars or sets of criteria. The study rates a country’s competiveness according to quality of infrastructure and institutions, efficiency, market sophistication as well as capacity for innovation. Regulation of securities exchanges falls under the 8th pillar for financial market development.



SKOFX fairs well in terms of financial market development criteria with an overall 9th place ranking. Within this set of criteria, other rankings that demonstrate that efficiency of local financial markets include; financing through the local equity market at 7th, availability of financial services at 7th, soundness of banks at 6th and legal rights of investors at 6th.



About South Korea Options and Futures Exchange

South Korea Options and Futures Exchange (SKOFX) is one of the world’s leading futures and options trading venues, with markets based in the Asia, US and Europe offering derivatives on commodities, FX, equities, bonds, interest rates, indices and swaps. Its commercial technology division, SKOFX Technologies provides best-in-class transaction, data, and infrastructure management services and solutions. SKOFX has tremendous experience in helping improve the way markets perform, enterprises do business and economies grow. So we’re big enough for your ideas to have an impact in the marketplace, yet small enough for you and your work to be known.



About SKOFX

SKOFX has been established in 2007 thru the merger of the Korean Grain and Rice Exchange and the Busan Metals Exchange.



Starting with February 2014 – SKOFX has lunched the new website, www.skofx.org. The new website is hosting the upgraded trading engine/platform, which is posed to make trading easier for all SKOFX clients thru new tools and technologies.



SKOFX

www.skofx.org

info@skofx.org



Address:

Asian Trade Center

74-1 Euljiro 2(o)-ga

Jung-gu, Seoul

South Korea

158846

+8227314874

Media contact:

Philip Lyang