The Latest Trend of Wide Plank Hardwood Floors Is Now Available at YD Hardwood at a Discount

Hardwood flooring has their trends, and the latest must haves in one's home is wide plank hardwood floors. At YD Hardwood, they are now offering Bamboo, Cherry Maple, and Oak & Maple at a discount. No matter what room of the house a homeowner is looking to revamp, whether it is the a kitchen, formal dining room, or master bedroom, wide plank hardwood floors are a great asset. The flooring contractors of PA really know how to bring luxury into a space, giving it that warm cozy feel.



Depending on the style a homeowner is going for, YD Hardwood will surely have a style that will enrich the entire feel of a space by installing Bamboo, Cherry Maple or Oak & Maple hardwood wide planks. For some, they may think wide planks are a bit outdated or give off that old wooden cabin feel, however, that is not the case. Whether one is looking for that country style living or modern, crisp, clean look, wide planks can give off that vibe. For the latest trends and hardwood flooring in Delaware County, PA, homeowners will see that wide plank is a popular choice. With a variety of options to select from, homeowners will be sure to find a wide plank wood type that suits everyone’s taste. By selecting a flooring type, it can promote that exotic feel or warm traditional home simply by having the floor beams thicker.



The wider planks can make the space feel a lot bigger in small rooms, and with a crisp wide baseboard around the edge of the room, it will be sure to give off that high end finish. For hardwood flooring in Norristown homes, residents might want to take the leap of having installed a wide plank floor to go for a more pleasing, seamless look to a space. Wide plank flooring gives the home an entirely different feel rather than a narrow strip, and it can truly be the focal point of the room depending on the material one wants to go with. With all of these wide plank options all available for under $3 a square foot, homeowners can enjoy the warmth that they provide throughout a space.



About YD Hardwood

YD Hardwood has been specializing in hardwood flooring, moldings, flooring refinishing supplies, stairs and hand railings for years, servicing companies and homes in the Philadelphia, Delaware County, Montgomery County and South Jersey area, including King of Prussia, Burlington and Cherry Hill.



