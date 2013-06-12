The Latest Vaporizer Ascent by Davinci Gains Top Spot on VAPE Forest Top 10 Vaporizers List

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- VapeForest.com, a website dedicated in providing vaporizer reviews, has recently published its complete analysis of the latest vaporizer Ascent by Davinci and has titled it as the best vaporizer ever. Ascent is now at the top spot in the website’s famous Top 10 Vaporizers list and is the first to receive a maximum 5 star rating. The first portable all glass on glass vaporizer has gained immense attention throughout the industry and has set a new benchmark for quality and performance of vaporizers.



The Ascent vaporizer review published on the site has an additional video which clearly displays the features of the vaporizer and its working. The review finds that the product is a perfect blend of style and performance. Its pocket friendly sleek design, OLED display and aluminum body with skins which are available in different colors offer a hi-tech vaporizer appearance. The Ascent vaporizer’s glass mouthpiece and all glass vapor pathways both protected by medical grade silicone are major reasons for its recent success. There has been a huge demand for an all glass on glass portable vaporizer, and Davinci has absolutely fulfilled all requirements and even surpassed expectations.



Ascent vaporizer’s recent appreciation is not a surprise as it was the most anticipated vaporizer of 2013. The company’s previous product ‘Davinci Vaporizer’ had also impressed many customers and its performance was regarded as one of the best. The Ascent vaporizer however is not only an up gradation of the ‘Davinci vaporizer’ but offers many new features which are very rare and are not available as a whole in one single vaporizer.



VAPE Forest has now become a premier vaporizer reviews provider, mainly due to its extensive database and the comprehension of its reviews inclusive of videos. The website has been on top of nearly every vaporizer release ever since the industry boomed. The analysis performed by the authors of the website is not simply concentrated on the technical specifications of the product but also through a consumer’s perspective. Their reviews can be called as real vaporizer reviews since they offer a firsthand experience of every product. The site’s Top 10 Vaporizers list has become a reliable comparison tool for all potential customers and has become a popular source to determine which vaporizer is the best.



About VapeForest.com

