The Launch of Ultherapy Plus Program in New Jersey

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Lots of people have their own issues when it comes to their physical appearances. Anyone can’t deny the process of aging and how it merely affects their looks. Many people think of ways on how they can actually stop or prevent the aging process. One key for it is through Ultherapy. Ulthera is the skin tightening process and virtually a facelift without surgery.



Learn more about a unique service called: Ultherapy Plus Program in New Jersey



People living in New Jersey now have the chance to look younger even without the use of any surgical operations. Ultherapy is the newest non-surgical and natural treatment that has already helped thousands of men and women achieve better, tighter looking skin, even on their necks. Ulthera treatment comes without side effects, without harmful side-effects and without risky surgeries.



This non-surgical treatment is very much available at various facilities throughout New York and New Jersey. Thus, this AIM Center offers much better and affordable prices and also a unique services. Dr. Robert Galarowicz, has teamed up with Dr. Tania Milan who is also dedicated to tightening and improving skin through Ultherapy along with the most modern repairing treatments and anti-aging skin enhancement available.



As said earlier, it is a facelift without surgery involved which counteracts the effects of gravity and time on one’s face and neck. It stimulates the production of stronger, new smoother collagen. Ulthera uses proven and tested ultrasound technology to rebuild the skin gradually from within. This facelift skin tightening procedure has been featured on different national TV shows such as The View, Dr. Oz, The Doctors and Rachael Ray along with popular magazines like Marie Claire, Vogue and many more.



Various celebrities also engage in Ultherapy like Jacqueline Laurita and Courtney Cox of The Bravo television show. It is an effective process of maximizing the production of collagen to give one’s skin durability, strength and the plump, smooth appearance of young healthy skin. Anyone can get the therapy, but also a full and thorough examination of the issues faced by the skin and how to obtain new collagen. One will receive 1 assessment, 1 Ultherapy session, 1 intravenous infusion and special bonus and supplement products.



Learn more about the best Ultherapy Service in New Jersey click here …



About AIM Center

AIM Center in Paramus, New Jersey located in Bergen County services the local area with ultherapy procedure along with anti-aging treatments. They service Passaic, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Union and of course Bergen County NJ. Also, Ultherapy treatment is used for people from Rockland County NY.



Media Contact

Ultherapy Plus Program

AIM Center, Paramus, NJ 07652

1 Sears Dr. FI#3

ulthera@ultherapynj1.com

http://www.ultherapynj1.com

Ph: 201-967-0800