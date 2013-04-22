The Law Firm of Michael J. Redenburg, Esq. PC Provides Legal Assistance to Individuals Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Michael J. Redenburg, a respected New York Criminal Defense Attorney, provides legal assistance to individuals who have been charged with vehicular manslaughter. People are charged with vehicular manslaughter when illegally driving a vehicle results in the death of another. As an aggressive New York Criminal Defense Attorney, Michael J. Redenburg will energetically defend the rights of his clients, while examining every detail of the arrest and go through every piece of evidence the prosecution has brought to court.



There are many reasons why people of New York City have hired Michael J. Redenburg to defend them in their vehicular manslaughter case. Attorney Redenburg works hard to find any basic rights violations that can result in a dismissal of charges against his clients. He will also work endlessly to have his client’s case dismissed. The emotions of being involved in a vehicular manslaughter weigh heavily on an individual’s conscience. The unintentional death of another that may have been brought on from a person’s actions can cause an individual stress. Michael J. Redenburg understands the emotions individuals go through and has given many individuals living in the 5 boroughs the professional legal defense they are entitled to.



Providing reliable legal counsel, Michael J. Redenburg is a legal representative that can be trusted. No matter what circumstances an individual is facing, they should not hesitate to contact the Law Firm of Michael J. Redenburg, Esq. PC. Clients of Michael J. Redenburg can be ensured that their basic rights will be protected in a court of law.



About Michael J. Redenburg, Esq.

The Law Firm of Michael J. Redenburg, Esq. PC has handled many types of criminal charges in various areas of New York including Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island. The firm has experience giving legal assistance to people who have been involved with DWI, Domestic Violence, Drug Crimes, Violent Crimes, Harassment charges and other issues. The firm’s office is located at 150 Broadway, New York, NY. The firm has been able to help clients avoid troubles associated with being convicted of a crime such as jail time, probation and the social stigma of being called a felon.



If someone has been involved in a DWI, they may receive a free case evaluation from Michael Redenburg by calling 718-502-9662 or by visiting http://www.mjrlaw-ny.com/.