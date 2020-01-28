The Law Firm of Morgan Rooks, PC Advises on Hair-Based Racial Discrimination

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- The Law Firm of Morgan Rooks, PC, is comprised of lawyers committed to fighting against racial discrimination in Gloucester County and the surrounding regions. On December 16, 2019, New Jersey State lawmakers passed a bill known as the CROWN Act. The CROWN Act was first signed into law in the State of California on July 3, 2019 — fittingly, on the eve of Independence Day, a national holiday dedicated to celebrating American freedom. But what exactly is the CROWN Act, and what does it accomplish?



CROWN is an acronym for "Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair," and the purpose of the legislation is to ban hair-based racial discrimination. More specifically, the bill seeks to amend existing anti-discrimination laws to include "traits historically associated with race, including, but not limited to, hair texture, hair type, and protective hairstyles." This includes braids, locks, twists, and other hairstyles that are commonly linked to racial ethnicity. Simply put, the CROWN Act makes it illegal to single out or target individuals because of hairstyles that may be associated with their race. This legislation was much-needed in the State of New Jersey.



Hair-based discrimination has long been used as a proxy for racism by individuals and institutions that could get away with it. But on December 19th, 2018 — exactly one year before the CROWN Act was signed and enacted by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy — high school wrestler Andrew Johnson was forced to choose between cutting his dreadlocks and forfeiting his match, which was just about to begin. That wrestling match was the straw that broke the camel's back, according to New Jersey State Assemblywoman Angela McKnight (D-Hudson), who cites the controversial incident as her motivation for proposing the law change in her state.



