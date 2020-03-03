The Law Firm of Morgan Rooks P.C. Commends NJ Governor Phil Murphy for Taking Steps to Improve Workplace Culture

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- For too long, employers have been held to a low standard of accountability, allowing individuals of privilege and power to either participate in or turn a blind eye to unfair treatment at work. However, on February 18, 2020, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced legislation that would make sweeping changes to New Jersey's anti-workplace harassment laws. From quid pro quo harassment to hostile work environments, the Garden State Governor is going to extraordinary lengths to protect New Jersey workers from toxic workplace cultures.



Of the many changes that were recently made to New Jersey's discrimination and workplace harassment laws, there are a few that stand out as particularly impactful. For starters, the overhauled legislation now includes a stronger, clearer definition of what qualifies as a "hostile work environment" — a single incident is now considered enough to foster a hostile environment. Additionally, the language of the legislation was adjusted to emphasize that harassment is not limited to instances of physical touching.



Other legislative wins from Governor Murphy's recent announcements include greater accountability for employers and expanded employee protections. Under the new guidelines, employers will be required to collect all data regarding employee complaints about discrimination, harassment, retaliation, etc. and provide an annual report to the Division on Civil Rights. Additionally, the extends Law Against Discrimination protection to unpaid interns and domestic workers.



All private and public employers located in the State of New Jersey are subject to Governor Murphy's new legal restrictions regarding fair treatment in the workplace. Any workers who feel that their rights have been violated are advised to consult with an attorney about taking legal action. The Law Firm of Morgan Rooks, P.C. employs attorneys who frequently handle cases in South Jersey involving work sexual harassment, discrimination, and other types of unfair treatment in the workplace. Schedule a consultation with The Law Firm of Morgan Rooks, P.C. today by visiting https://www.morganrooks.com/ for additional information.



About The Law Firm of Morgan Rooks, PC

The Law Firm of Morgan Rooks, PC handles many types of cases, including whistleblower and Qui Tam claims, as well as discrimination and other employment violations. The Law Firm of Morgan Rooks, PC is on the employee's side.