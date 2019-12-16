The Law Firm of Morgan Rooks PC Explores Holiday Office Parties in the Era of the #MeToo Movement

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- Since the beginning of the #MeToo Movement, organizations across the nation have had to re-approach how they conduct their annual holiday parties. As quid pro quo harassment cases steadily increase and attract media coverage have had to rethink their annual holiday parties. As more and more cases of quid pro quo harassment in the workplace attract significant media coverage and public attention, decision-makers and managers must do everything they can in the planning and execution of their company's holiday parties to mitigate the risk of sexual misconduct.



A survey conducted by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a consulting firm in Chicago, reports that only 49% of companies plan to serve alcohol at their holiday gatherings in 2019, compared to 62% of companies who did the previous year. That percentage had been steadily climbing with the economy each year before it experienced a sudden pivot as a result of increased awareness in regards to sexual misconduct found in the American workplace.



As a result of the nation's consciousness becoming increasingly privy to this form of harassment, companies are deciding not to supply alcohol at their holiday functions since, in many cases, it's too much of a risk. Proper conduct in the office on a typical workday is one thing, but when an employer provides its employees with alcohol, a fun atmosphere, and lowered inhibition, the gathering can turn into one dangerous combination. Displays of affection or even outright unwanted sexual advances toward a coworker are more likely to transpire, heightening the problematic situation to a corporate concern.



This firm encourages those who have been subject to sexual misconduct to take action.



